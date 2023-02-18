TD Asset Management Inc. Has $528.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,764.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137,677 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.