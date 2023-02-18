TD Securities Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$32.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.