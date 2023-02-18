TD Securities Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$32.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:MFC opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.