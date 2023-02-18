TD Securities Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $46.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

