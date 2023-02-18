TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,338,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

