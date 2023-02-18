TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,553 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
FTI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
