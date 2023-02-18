Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

About Teck Resources

NYSE:TECK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

