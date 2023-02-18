Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.08

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 3814795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

