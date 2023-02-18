Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.08

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 3814795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.
TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
