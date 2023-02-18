Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 272,660 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

