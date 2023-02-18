Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
