Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) vs. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Critical Comparison

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -17.16% -23.10% -16.67% SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 5 1 0 2.17 SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telos and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.99%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 102.16%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Telos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 1.25 -$43.13 million ($0.59) -7.64 SmartRent $110.64 million 5.20 -$71.96 million ($0.51) -5.69

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Telos has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats Telos on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

