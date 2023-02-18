Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

