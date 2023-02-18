Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $143.65 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at $452,915.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,395 shares of company stock worth $10,398,368 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

