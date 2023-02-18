The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Frank C. Herringer Sells 9,139 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

