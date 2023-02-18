The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for The Shyft Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. III Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

