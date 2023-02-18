Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

THRY stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.54.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

