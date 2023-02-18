Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.12

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 119585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $593,361.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,190.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,998,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $29,438,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $39,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,068.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

