Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

