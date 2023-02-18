Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trex were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $53.79 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.