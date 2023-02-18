Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,255 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

