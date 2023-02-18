Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $4,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 359.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.