Truist Financial Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

SITE opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

