Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $8,411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 145.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 934,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

