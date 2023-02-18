Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Nelson Peltz Sells 1,661,153 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.71), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($85,900,847.05).

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($51.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,051.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,606.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unilever Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

