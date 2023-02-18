Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $150.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.10.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Display Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 716.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $2,973,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.