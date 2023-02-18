Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $150.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.
OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.10.
Universal Display Stock Performance
OLED stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $176.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.
