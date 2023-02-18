USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,521 shares of company stock worth $450,392 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $62.28 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

See Also

