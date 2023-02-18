Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.
Valaris Price Performance
Valaris stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.32. Valaris has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
