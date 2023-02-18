Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Valaris stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.32. Valaris has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

