Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.94

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 137462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vector Group by 195.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

