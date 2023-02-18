Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of VGR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.
In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
