Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VGR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Vector Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

