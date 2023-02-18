VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VEON in the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

