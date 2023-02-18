VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
