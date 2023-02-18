Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €122.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday.

Vinci Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €109.54 ($117.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.74. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

