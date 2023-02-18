Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,156 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,402,000 after buying an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

