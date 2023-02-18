Vital Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.17 per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of VTLE opened at $49.23 on Friday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

