Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WNC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

