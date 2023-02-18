Wealthquest Corp Buys 2,074 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,975.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

