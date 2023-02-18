Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $410.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $354.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.13 and a 200-day moving average of $330.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

