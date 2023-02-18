WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $186.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WESCO International Stock Down 1.9 %

WCC stock opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

