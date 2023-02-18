Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.49.

TSE WDO opened at C$6.35 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.79 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.22.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

