Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WABC stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.