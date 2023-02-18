Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WABC stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.