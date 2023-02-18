William Blair Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn ($3.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Stories

