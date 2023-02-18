Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $240.89 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

