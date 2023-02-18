Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 291,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 569,023 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

