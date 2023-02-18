Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,010. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

