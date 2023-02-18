Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,686 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $87.98 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

