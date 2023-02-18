Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 396,121 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

