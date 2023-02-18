Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.