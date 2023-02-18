Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,631,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TCN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

