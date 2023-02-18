Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $60.02 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

