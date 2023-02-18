Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $41.63 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

