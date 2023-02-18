Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,071 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

