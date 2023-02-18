Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,180 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

