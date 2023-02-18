Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,352 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,757,000 after purchasing an additional 444,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

